Tamara Ecclestone's daughter predicted that Bernie Ecclestone would become a father again at the age of 89.

The business magnate and his wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together, which will mark the fourth child for the Formula 1 boss who is already father to three daughters - Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31 - and Tamara has revealed her six-year-old daughter Sophia, known as Fifi, predicted the happy news.

She told MailOnline: ''It's really funny looking back at it now. Fifi predicted it. It might be a surprise to everyone else because they've just heard it now but we have known since the beginning and I am really happy for them both.

''It feels like so long ago to be honest, they told us over dinner. It was funny though because Fifi actually asked her if she was planning on having a baby just before they told us while she was actually pregnant and they were like 'no, we don't know' but she was probably in her early stages.

''When Fifi heard the news she was like 'I told you she was having a baby.' It's such good news during a dark time.''

Bernie and Fabiana, 44, are expecting a baby boy, which will be Bernie's first son, and he will arrive in July, just weeks short of the businessman's 90th birthday.

Tamara said: ''We're so happy and excited for them. We are predominantly girls and I know much more what to do with girls but my sister does have two boys so at least he'll have some company.''

Meanwhile, Bernie and Fabiana - who married in 2012 - are currently in isolation at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bernie is making sure to stay inside as much as possible, as his age puts him at higher risk of developing complications from the respiratory illness.

The billionaire is remaining positive, explaining: ''Otherwise you'll break yourself. I just want everything to be good with Fabiana even if the isolation goes on longer. Fortunately the farm never runs out of work. Fabiana also looks after her own coffee plantation.''