Tamara Beckwith hopes she doesn't have to wash up on her 50th birthday.

The socialite - who hits the milestone age on Friday (17.04.20) while the UK is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic - admitted while she won't be able to have a glitzy party this time round, she's grateful to be spending her special day with her husband Giorgio Veroni and their two children.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''Life is precious and just being with my loved ones will be my best treat.

''We will no doubt have a lovely day and I have definitely had enough incredible parties in my life to reminisce on...

''We haven't made any plans but I am expecting my daughter Vivi will be in full-on let's-surprise-Mummy mode. I think I might get a special No Washing Up pass!''

Tamara has daughter Violet, 11, and son Vero, five, with her husband and 33-year-old daughter Anouska with ex William Gerhauser.

The 49-year-old star is looking forward to turning 50, and she insisted ''age is just a number''.

She added: ''I married my beautiful Italian in my late 30s and then we were just so thrilled to get pregnant with Violet pretty quickly.

''Then I was sent our precious son, Vero, at the grand old age of 44 as a total surprise.

''So I firmly believe age is just a number, albeit I am certainly more creaky... I just think I will need to take a whole lore more exercise.''

Tamara became a grandmother for the first time in August 2018 - when Anouska gave birth to Luna - and she is sure her granddaughter and her own kids will keep her feeling ''pretty youthful''.

She said: ''Lots of my friends are in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s; they are all brilliant, not a dud one in there.

''And bearing in mind I will be at the school gates, sports grounds, carol concerts for at least another 13 years, I feel pretty youthful.''