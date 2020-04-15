Socialite Tamara Beckwith is excited for her 50th birthday this week, and she hopes she'll get let off washing up duty.
Tamara Beckwith hopes she doesn't have to wash up on her 50th birthday.
The socialite - who hits the milestone age on Friday (17.04.20) while the UK is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic - admitted while she won't be able to have a glitzy party this time round, she's grateful to be spending her special day with her husband Giorgio Veroni and their two children.
Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''Life is precious and just being with my loved ones will be my best treat.
''We will no doubt have a lovely day and I have definitely had enough incredible parties in my life to reminisce on...
''We haven't made any plans but I am expecting my daughter Vivi will be in full-on let's-surprise-Mummy mode. I think I might get a special No Washing Up pass!''
Tamara has daughter Violet, 11, and son Vero, five, with her husband and 33-year-old daughter Anouska with ex William Gerhauser.
The 49-year-old star is looking forward to turning 50, and she insisted ''age is just a number''.
She added: ''I married my beautiful Italian in my late 30s and then we were just so thrilled to get pregnant with Violet pretty quickly.
''Then I was sent our precious son, Vero, at the grand old age of 44 as a total surprise.
''So I firmly believe age is just a number, albeit I am certainly more creaky... I just think I will need to take a whole lore more exercise.''
Tamara became a grandmother for the first time in August 2018 - when Anouska gave birth to Luna - and she is sure her granddaughter and her own kids will keep her feeling ''pretty youthful''.
She said: ''Lots of my friends are in their 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s; they are all brilliant, not a dud one in there.
''And bearing in mind I will be at the school gates, sports grounds, carol concerts for at least another 13 years, I feel pretty youthful.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.