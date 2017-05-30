Take That have just unveiled the weirdest video of their career for their newest single 'New Day'. We all knew their eighth album 'Wonderland' was going to be something a bit different, but this spooky visual takes it to a new level entirely. Someone is clearly a horror fan.

Take That outside BBC Radio 2 studios

The video sees Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen running from creatures of their worst dreams including a sadistic dentist, a ghostly girl with black hair and a nightdress, a possessed scarecrow and a clown - all cliched but still epically creepy. But, by the end, the trio lead their nightmarish would-be assassins in what looks like a war dance clearly inspired by the Maori haka, and it all ends with a moment of twee reconciliation which is more disturbing than the actual moments of terror.

The song itself features less chilling elements, sonically speaking. Produced by Mark Ralph (Clean Bandit and Years & Years), it is quite the catchy, upbeat dance anthem. The boy band released their latest album 'Wonderland' back in March through Polydor Records, reaching number two in the UK charts. It featured the top 20 single 'Giants' as the lead song.

Take That are continuing their UK 'Wonderland' tour, with their next show taking place tonight (May 30th 2017) at the Sheffield Arena. They will then perform no less than four dates at Birmingham's Genting Arena, six at The O2 in London, two in Norwich's Carrow Road Stadium and a show at Liberty Stadium in Swansea. Plus, their Manchester dates - which were postponed following the terror attack at Ariana Grande's MEN Arena show last week - have been moved to a single date at the Etihad Stadium on June 18th.

They will also be doing a one-night only cinema event which sees their June 9th London show broadcast live on big screens around the country for 'Take That: Wonderland Live from The O2'.

UK Tour Dates:

May 30 - Sheffield Arena

June 01 - Birmingham Genting Arena

June 02 - Birmingham Genting Arena

June 03 - Birmingham Genting Arena

June 04 - Birmingham Genting Arena

June 06 - London The O2

June 07 - London The O2

June 09 - London The O2

June 10 - London The O2

June 11 - London The O2

June 12 - London The O2

June 14 - Swansea Liberty Stadium

June 15 - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

June 16 - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

June 18 - Manchester Etihad Stadium