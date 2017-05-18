If you haven't got tickets to Take That's eagerly anticipated 'Wonderland' tour, don't worry because you can see a live cinema broadcast of one of their London shows this summer. It's a one time only event, but hundreds of cinemas are showing one of their O2 residency dates in June.

Take That broadcast their London O2 show next month

'Take That: Wonderland Live from The O2' sees the Manchester boyband - who are now a trio with Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen - performing at the UK capital on June 9th while being broadcast in nearly 500 cinemas in the UK and Ireland for a one night only event.

'We're really looking forward to returning to cinemas with the live broadcast of our Wonderland show at London's O2 in June', said the band in a statement. 'The last time we did this in 2015, the atmosphere was amazing. The chance to have so many extra people joining us from cinemas around the UK and in Europe for one night only will be really exciting.'

The group embarked on their Wonderland Tour this month at the Birmingham Genting Arena. They have also performed at Newcastle's Metro Radio Arena, Glasgow's SSE Hydro and Dublin's 3Arena, with their first 3-night residency at the Manchester Arena beginning tonight (May 18th 2017). They will play six shows at London's O2 arena, beginning on June 6th.

'Wonderland' is Take That's eigth studio album, released earlier this year through Polydor Records. Produced by the likes of Stuart Price, Sigma and Mike Crossey, the album featured the new single 'Giants'.

The dates mark the second official tour for the band as a trio, with the first being the Progress Live tour in 2011. November sees Take That embark on their Australia tour, kicking off at the Perth Arena on November 11th and concluding at Auckland's Trusts Arena on November 22nd.

See 'Take That: Wonderland Live from The O2' on June 9th 2017 at 8pm UTC.