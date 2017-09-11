When it comes to 'Thor' solo movies, the God of Thunder hasn't done incredibly well in the past, but did enough to make a good impression on fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, returning for a third solo outing in 'Thor: Ragnarok', there's a lot of excitement building about exactly what we'll see when the film hits the big screen.

Jeff Goldblum stars in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Looking more colourful and more exciting than ever before, it's now been revealed by the film's director Taika Waititi that the movie could even serve as a complete reboot of the 'Thor' series.

Speaking with Screen Rant, Waititi explained: "I think the main challenge, for me, was actually working at getting away from the other two films. And again... Yes, the other films are there, and it’s great to watch them. I think they’re good films. But I don’t mind if people start with this film. In my mind, for me, this is is my ‘Thor 1.’

"I’ve seen the other films, and I respect them a lot. But I can’t spend too much time thinking about this as a threequel. Because then I’ll get tied up too much in respecting what went before, and respecting what’s going to come after. It just, for me, has to be a standalone thing. Because this could be the only time I do this. And I just want to make it a version of a Marvel film in the best way possible."

Despite this being somewhat of a reset, Hemsworth is one of the most heavily-rumoured stars to be exiting the MCU in the coming years, as 'Infinity War' and the 'Avengers' movie that follows are expected to take the lives of some of the fan favourite heroes fighting to save the universe.

Whichever way things go, it's clear that 'Ragnarok' is going to be an entirely separate entity from the prior two 'Thor' movies, which for many can only be a good thing. With a stellar cast that also includes the likes of Jeff Goldblum, expectations are high.

'Thor: Ragnarok' comes to cinemas across the UK on October 27.