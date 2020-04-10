Taika Waititi has teased new details about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The new movie will take place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and Waititi admitted he has already written five drafts.

Speaking during an Instagram Live as he hosted a virtual viewing party for 'Thor: Ragnorak', with guests Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, Taika explained the premise of the new movies as: ''It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing.''

Taika spoke about his own alien character Korg and said viewers will learn more about Korg's Kronan alien race.

However, when asked by Thompson - who plays one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBTQ heroes Valkyrie in the franchise - if Korg will be getting a love interest, Taika said no.

He explained: ''Korg was deeply in love and lost that love along the line...He doesn't feel brave enough to find love again.''

While the Space Sharks from the comics will feature in the film, Waititi refused to reveal if Tom Hiddleston's Loki will come back from the dead.

And he also wouldn't give any information on Christian Bale's character, even though Tessa previously revealed he is playing a villain.

She recently said: ''Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I.''

''We're going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.''

Along with Tessa as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman, who will return as Jane Foster, Christian will also join Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising his role as the titular Norse god in the fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise - the follow-up to 2017's critically-acclaimed 'Thor: Ragnarok'.

And Taika previously teased the new 'Thor' film will be the most ''bombastic'' yet.

He said: ''It's going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It's only interesting to me if we're doubling down on how nuts 'Ragnarok' was.''