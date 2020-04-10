Taika Waititi has teased new details about 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and admitted he has already written five drafts of the script.
Taika Waititi has teased new details about 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.
The new movie will take place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame' and Waititi admitted he has already written five drafts.
Speaking during an Instagram Live as he hosted a virtual viewing party for 'Thor: Ragnorak', with guests Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo, Taika explained the premise of the new movies as: ''It's like 10-year-olds told us what should be in a movie and we said yes to every single thing.''
Taika spoke about his own alien character Korg and said viewers will learn more about Korg's Kronan alien race.
However, when asked by Thompson - who plays one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first LGBTQ heroes Valkyrie in the franchise - if Korg will be getting a love interest, Taika said no.
He explained: ''Korg was deeply in love and lost that love along the line...He doesn't feel brave enough to find love again.''
While the Space Sharks from the comics will feature in the film, Waititi refused to reveal if Tom Hiddleston's Loki will come back from the dead.
And he also wouldn't give any information on Christian Bale's character, even though Tessa previously revealed he is playing a villain.
She recently said: ''Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic. I've read the script. I can't tell you much. Lots of exciting text messages exchanged between Natalie [Portman] and I.''
''We're going to have fun. Taika is writing [and] directing. Some familiar faces. Some new people coming into the mix.''
Along with Tessa as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman, who will return as Jane Foster, Christian will also join Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising his role as the titular Norse god in the fourth instalment in the Marvel franchise - the follow-up to 2017's critically-acclaimed 'Thor: Ragnarok'.
And Taika previously teased the new 'Thor' film will be the most ''bombastic'' yet.
He said: ''It's going to be bigger and louder and more bombastic. It's only interesting to me if we're doubling down on how nuts 'Ragnarok' was.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
Aside from being flat-out hilarious, this vampire-themed reality TV spoof actually has some pungent things...
Ever wondered what the life of a hundred-plus-year-old vampire would be like in the 21st...
Wellington, New Zealand. A documentary film crew were granted access into a secret society. Said...
The only measure of a comedy is whether you laughed, and how hard. As comedies...
Eagle vs. Shark, directed by Academy AwardÂ®-nominee Taika Waititi (the short, Two Cars On Night),...