Taika Waititi is set on a course to be the man who reinvigorated the solo 'Thor' film series within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bringing a dose of humour and excitement to proceedings in his new MCU film 'Thor: Ragnarok', critics have rallied behind his vision and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has already confirmed he'd love to work with the director again in the near future.

Taika Waititi has seen success as director on 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Whilst the relationship between Marvel Studios and Waititi is a good one, the latter doesn't think he'd have the same kind of chemistry if he was asked to work on a 'Star Wars' movie.

Speaking with the New York Times, the director explained: "That particular franchise seems really hard. There's not much room for someone like me. Through its narrow canon, the tone of 'Star Wars' has always been determinedly self-serious whereas the Marvel movies, like the decades of comics they sprang from, veer wildly from high drama to low comedy. And improvisation has been a tool in every Marvel movie since Robert Downey Jr. riffed his way through 'Iron Man'."

The honesty expressed by Waititi is refreshing, as many would simply dodge a question of this type to keep their options open in the future. When your star is as big as Waititi's is right now, there are likely a plethora of studios with him in their sights and opportunities to be had.

Having already said in the past that he would be 'fired within a week' if he did join a 'Star Wars' flick however, it looks like this is one particular franchise he'd prefer to watch on the big screen than be a part of.

'Thor: Ragnarok' comes to cinemas on October 27 in the UK, with the new 'Star Wars' episodic entry 'The Last Jedi' set for UK release on December 15.