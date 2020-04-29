Taika Waititi believes the delay to 'Thor: Love and Thunder' could be good for the film.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to helm the latest movie in the franchise, and although work on the project has been pushed back due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the director believes it could have its advantages.

In an interview with Total Film magazine, he said: ''There are a few positive things I can take away (from the situation).

''One of them is that a lot of these films, and films in general, are rushed, or you don't have as much time as you'd want to have on the script and things like that.''

The 44-year-old director - who previously helmed the preceding film 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Jojo Rabbit' - believes that the movie's script will benefit as a result of the downtime.

He explained: ''We're still writing Love and Thunder, and I think it's good to just keep writing, and then you know, we'll have a really, really good script. And with writing, especially, you should use as much of that time as possible to get your story right, because you never really get it later on.

''Film is an industry where you're always complaining about not having enough time. I think, right now, we've given ourselves a huge amount of time to work on all sort of things, so we may as well use it.''

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to be released in 2022 and star Chris Hemsworth, who plays the titular Norse God, has said that the movie will be ''pretty insane''.

He said: ''It's one of the best scripts I've read in years. It's Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it's going to be pretty insane.''