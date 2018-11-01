An unnamed woman accused Stallone in November last year of assaulting her in 1987 and 1990.
Sylvester Stallone will not be facing formal charges regarding the allegations of sexual assault made against him last year.
According to documents from the Los Angeles County District Attorney obtained by Deadline on Tuesday (October 30th), the office has declined to take any action regarding a case of sexual assault against the Rocky and Rambo star. It claims that there’s “insufficient evidence to support a filing in addition to the allegations being outside the statute of limitations”.
The female victim came forward in November 2017, and claimed that she was assaulted by the actor in 1987 and 1990. The DA said that while witnesses were provided, none of them corroborated the allegations.
Sylvester Stallone has always denied the allegations
Stallone, 72, has always “categorically” denied the allegations and said they were “completely fabricated”, with his attorney Martin Singer making an announcement at the time of the original accusation almost a year ago. Los Angeles prosecutors began reviewing the case against Stallone back in June.
More: Lindsay Lohan apologises for “insensitive” comments about #MeToo
The unnamed woman filed a report with Santa Monica police last year, about the incident which she claimed happened at Stallone’s office 27 years before. Stallone, in turn, filed a complaint accusing the woman of submitting a false report against him.
According to the charge evaluation sheet, the woman said she and Stallone had had “a consensual relationship” in 1987.
“The victim alleged assaults in 1987 and 1990 and provided fresh complaint witnesses,” it reads. “However, none of the witnesses corroborated the victim's allegations,” and that the additional investigation “did not provide any further corroboration”.
Stallone will next appear alongside Michael B. Jordan in the sequel to Creed, once again playing the iconic boxer Rocky Balboa, the role that launched him to worldwide fame in the 1970s.
More: Sylvester Stallone suing Warner Bros. over ‘Demolition Man’ profits
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and...
While this film is basically Rocky VII, it's also much more than that, and perhaps...
Ratchet is a little Lombax with big plans for himself. The galaxy where he lives...
The world of professional boxing is one that often doesn't end well even though Rocky...
Adonis Johnson Creed is the son of legendary boxer Apollo Creed, who died fighting in...
When reclusive former football coach, Teddy Raymond (Tom Berenger) releases a self-help book entitled 'Reach...
Striking a tone somewhere between the po-faced original and the silly Part 2, this rampaging...
The cast of 'The Expendables 3' discuss the upcoming action film in a short featurette....
For his lively film directing debut, Mike Myers (aka Austin Powers) traces the remarkable life...
Shep Gordon may not be as famous as some of the biggest celebrities in the...