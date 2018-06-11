Artist:
Taylor Swift goes back to her country roots with her appearance in Grammy winning duo Sugarland's single and new 'Mad Men'-inspired video 'Babe'. It's taken from the band's newest album 'Bigger'. 

The video is a 1940s set drama, featuring the duo's Kristian Bush as Jennifer Nettles' cheating husband. He goes to work leaving her in their luxurious home as a housewife, and meets a glamorous career woman played by Taylor Swift - with red hair!

'She actually reached out to us and said, 'I've got a great idea for the video,' and she wrote the treatment', Jennifer told People.

It's their second official single since reforming last year, following 'Still The Same', and comes as they drop their sixth album 'Bigger'. Released on Big Machine, it's their first album in eight years and has been co-produced by Julian Raymond.

Sugarland hit the road on their Still the Same Tour in May, which is set to conclude at Philadelphia's Mann Center on September 9th 2018 with support from Frankie Ballard. Other acts supporting them on their tour are Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Luke Combs and Kip Moore.

