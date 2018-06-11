Taylor Swift goes back to her country roots with her appearance in Grammy winning duo Sugarland's single and new 'Mad Men'-inspired video 'Babe'. It's taken from the band's newest album 'Bigger'.
The video is a 1940s set drama, featuring the duo's Kristian Bush as Jennifer Nettles' cheating husband. He goes to work leaving her in their luxurious home as a housewife, and meets a glamorous career woman played by Taylor Swift - with red hair!
'She actually reached out to us and said, 'I've got a great idea for the video,' and she wrote the treatment', Jennifer told People.
It's their second official single since reforming last year, following 'Still The Same', and comes as they drop their sixth album 'Bigger'. Released on Big Machine, it's their first album in eight years and has been co-produced by Julian Raymond.
Sugarland hit the road on their Still the Same Tour in May, which is set to conclude at Philadelphia's Mann Center on September 9th 2018 with support from Frankie Ballard. Other acts supporting them on their tour are Lindsay Ell, Brandy Clark, Clare Bowen, Luke Combs and Kip Moore.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.