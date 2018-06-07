Suede have just dropped their first single in two years, accompanied by a new video. It comes ahead of their eighth studio album 'The Blue Hour', for which they'll be touring across Europe later in the year.
The video features an emotional woman swinging on a swing while lip-synching to the lyrics of 'The Invisibles'. It's a simple visual, but it's one that draws the listener into the lyrics rather than anything else.
The new album is something of a new direction for the London Britpop group, it being the first since 2002's 'A New Morning' not the be produced by Ed Buller. Instead, it's their first collaboration with producer Alan Moulder, who has previously worked with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, The Jesus and Mary Chain, My Bloody Valentine and Marilyn Manson.
'The Blue Hour' follows 2016's 'Night Thoughts', which reached numbed six in the UK charts. They'll be embarking on their new tour in October; a five-date run kicking off at the Paradiso in Amsterdam on October 1st and wrapping less than two weeks later at London's Eventim Apollo on October 12th.
'The Blue Hour' will be released on September 21st 2018 through Warner Music UK.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...