Sue Perkins is facing a storm of controversy following a sensational monologue at last night’s TV BAFTAs, going on a sweary monologue aimed at the censors while also making a joke about the upcoming general election and ‘The Great British Bake Off’s move to Channel 4.

Perkins was hosting Sunday night’s event (May 14th) in place of the regular host Graham Norton, who was unable to do so because of his commitments to the Eurovision Song Contest the previous evening in Kiev.

Sue Perkins

“I live for live,” she said, acknowledging the fact that the BBC One television broadcast of the event was on an hour-long delay from the event itself. “Give me a seven second delay and I will use it, you blistering c***faced f*** trumpets.”

It proved to be so difficult to edit seamlessly that the BBC, who broadcast the event, ended up lopping off the entire section – although they did keep in Perkins’ sly reference to Conservative leader Theresa May’s repetitive promises of ‘strong and stable’ government by saying she intended to deliver a “strong and stable BAFTAs”, which potentially risked infringing corporation rules about impartiality.

More: Mel and Sue decline to present the struggling ITV programme ‘The Nightly Show’

However, Perkins saved her best vitriol for ‘The Great British Bake Off’, which recently announced that the new hosts for its debut on Channel 4 will be Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding, after she and her professional partner Mel Giedroyc confirmed last year that they wouldn’t be making the move from the BBC.

“How great was ‘The Replacement’ everybody? A show about how stressful it can be when someone takes over your job… I mean, I really couldn't relate to it!” she craftily said.

“Best of luck to the new ‘Bake-Off’ team,” she added. “They'll need it when they discover what Mel and I left them in the ground sheet! Now let's crack on before someone sells-off the format to Channel 4!”

More: Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins sensationally say they will NOT follow ‘The Great British Bake Off’ to Channel 4