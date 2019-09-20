Artist:
Song title: Wiley Flow
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap

Grime hero Stormzy pays tribute to his idol Wiley in his latest single and video 'Wiley Flow'. Hopefully, this marks another step closer to the announcement of a follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2017 debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer'. 

