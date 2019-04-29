He's set to perform Glastonbury this summer, and ahead of his hugely anticipated set he's dropped the video for his new single 'Vossi Bop'. He's currently working on his second studio album, two years after he released his UK number one debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
