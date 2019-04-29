Artist:
Song title: Vossi Bop
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

He's set to perform Glastonbury this summer, and ahead of his hugely anticipated set he's dropped the video for his new single 'Vossi Bop'. He's currently working on his second studio album, two years after he released his UK number one debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Stormzy - Vossi Bop Video

Ed Sheeran - Castle On The...

Stormzy - Vevo UK @ The...