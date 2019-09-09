Artist:
Song title: Sounds Of The Skeng
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

As we excitedly await any announcement for his follow-up to 2017 debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer', grime hero Stormzy releases his third new single entitled 'Sounds of the Skeng' alongside a video and it's just as good as 'Vossi Bop' and 'Crown'.

Contactmusic

