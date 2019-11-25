Artist:
Song title: Own It ft. Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

With his eagerly anticipated second album 'Heavy is the Head' set to be released this December, Stormzy teams alongside Ed Sheeran and Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Burna Boy on his latest single 'Own It', which comes with a new video.

