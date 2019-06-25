Artist:
Song title: Crown
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap

Stormzy gets brutally honest about the price of fame in the official performance video for his song 'Crown'. It's the second track, after 'Vossi Bop', to be released ahead of his forthcoming second studio album, to follow his award-winning number one debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

Comment

