Artist:
Song title: Audacity ft. Headie One
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

It feels like a lifetime since 'Gang Signs & Prayers' even if it's not even been four years, but grime hero Stormzy is finally back with his second album 'Heavy Is the Head', featuring new song 'Audacity' with Headie One. It's dark and forboding, with an epic video to match.

