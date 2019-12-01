The final albums before the year ends is an interesting selection of debuts, long-anticipated returns and new musical directions. Stormzy and The Who are the ones we're probably most excited about, but we're sure the pop world has a few curveballs to throw us before the year is out.

World War Joy - The Chainsmokers

(December 6)

Last year's 'Sick Boy' may not have quite reached the heights of their number one debut 'Memories...Do Not Open', but we have hopes for album number three 'World War Joy.'. We've certainly enjoyed what we've heard so far, especially 'Who Do You Love' featuring 5 Seconds of Summer and 'Call You Mine' featuring Bebe Rexha.

LP1 - Liam Payne

(December 6)

He's the fourth One Directioner to unveil his first solo album as the rather punny titled 'LP1' arrives this month. Liam Payne enlisted Ed Sheeran as a writer on the album and also collaborated with Quavo, Rita Ora and Zedd among others. We're particularly looking forward to his festive anthem 'All I Want (For Christmas)'.

Who - The Who

(December 6)

Returning with a new record after thirteen years is everyone's favourite mod rock group The Who. The plainly titled 'Who' promises dark ballads and experimental electronica, and includes the single 'Ball and Chain' which is a re-recording of Pete Townshend's 'Guantanamo' from his 2015 'Truancy' compilation.

Romance - Camila Cabello

(December 6)

We can tell this album is gonna be a hit by the success of lead single 'Señorita' with Shawn Mendes. The former Fifth Harmony singer is brilliant at releasing catchy pop numbers, so we're quite excited to see what her second album brings.

Heavy Is the Head - Stormzy

(December 13)

After storming the charts with his self-released 'Gang Signs & Prayer' debut in 2017, grime hero Stormzy is back with his second work 'Heavy is the Head'; named for the lyrics in its second single 'Crown'. We haven't been able to get that song out of our heads, and with songs like the chart-topping lead single 'Vossi Bop', we're certain 'Heavy Is the Head' will be another masterpiece.

Fine Line - Harry Styles

(December 13)

Competing with his former bandmate Liam Payne is Harry Styles with his second album - but if singles like 'Lights Up' and 'Watermelon Sugar' are anything to go by, there won't be too much competition. Literally influenced by sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, it feels like 'Fine Line' could be something of a classic.

Jesus Is Born - Sunday Service

(December 25)

Kanye West isn't everyone's favourite person but you can't fault him for being hard-working. While working on a new solo venture, he's formed his own gospel group called Sunday Service, and 'Jesus Is Born' marks their first release. To be appropriately released on Christmas Day, we have a funny feeling this will be a particularly divisive work.