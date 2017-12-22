Stormzy has performed at the funeral of a fan's father after responding to a message on Twitter.

Nasir Bockarie’s father passed away on December 8 and a week later he reached out to Stormzy on Twitter to ask if he would perform the song ‘Blinded By Your Grace’ at the funeral. Stormzy responded to the tweet by telling Bockarie he would send him a private message.

Bockarie’s original tweet had read: “Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace. Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck #Hopeful.”

The funeral took place in Reading on 21 December and Stormzy kept his promise and was in attendance.

After the service, one of the mourners tweeted a photograph of Stormzy standing at the pulpit with the message, ”Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this," he added. "God Bless You.”

Massive respect for @Stormzy1 for honouring this...God Bless You pic.twitter.com/Ad3w2Bsawh — Deji (@AkdotIk) December 21, 2017

Bockarie’s cousin, Mariama Kallon, later tweeted that she was "in shock”, adding: ”I don't want to hear any slander about this man ever because I don't know many people who have a soul to match his.”

Speaking to the BBC, Ms Kallon said that Stormzy had arrived with "a few members of his team" and performed ‘Blinded By Your Grace’, which she described as "a family favourite”.

"Family events for us are very special, whether it be a funeral or wedding," she continued. "We try to find the positive out of everything and that can be hard at funerals, especially with younger family members.

"We did the best to give my uncle a memorable send-off and of course Stormzy really made that happen. We're so grateful and our family will be praying for him always."