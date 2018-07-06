British grime star Stormzy has announced a new partnership with publishers Penguin Random House, and is poised to set up his own publishing imprint called #Merky Books as well as releasing his autobiography.

The BRIT-winning rapper will be publishing ‘Rise Up: The #Merky Journey So Far’ on November 1st, and will from that point be using his imprint to showcase the work of young writers in order to get their voices heard for the first time, and will offer paid internships.

“We will be using this as a platform for young writers to become published authors,” the 24 year old wrote via an Instagram post. “I know too many talented writers that don’t always have an outlet or a means to get their work seen and hopefully #Merky Books can now be a reference point for them to say ‘I can be an author’ and for that to be a realistic and achievable goal.”

“Reading and writing as a kid was integral to where I am today,” he continues, “and I from the bottom of my heart cannot wait to hear your stories, your poems, your novels, your sci-fis and then getting them out into the big wide world.”

#Merky Books set to become the latest part of Stormzy’s empire, which already includes a record label and a music festival.

According to Penguin Random House, ‘Rise Up’ itself is set to feature: “hundreds of never-before-seen photographs, annotated lyrics and contributions from those closest to him… [it] is Stormzy’s story, in his words, and the record of a journey unlike any other.”

Real name Michael Omari, Stormzy achieved nationwide fame in 2015 with hit single ‘Shut Up’, following that with 2017’s debut album Gang Signs & Prayer which won the rapper two BRIT Awards earlier this year.

