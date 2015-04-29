When 29.04.2015
Currently nominated for Best Original Score Written For The Theatre, rock legend Sting appeared at the 2015 Tony Nominees reception held at the Paramount Hotel in New York, unusually sporting a beard. The singer composed the score for the nautical England set play 'The Last Ship'.
Other guests at the event included 'The Elephant Man' stars Bradley Cooper, Alessandro Nivola and Patricia Clarkson, alongside the play's director Scott Ellis; the 'You Can't Take It with You' set designer David Rockwell; the Executive Director of the Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin; the President of the American Theatre Wing Heather Hitchens; the Chairman of the American Theatre Wing William Ivey Long; and the Chairman of the Broadway League Robert E. Wankel.
