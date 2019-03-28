Sting has reimagined his greatest hits for the new album 'My Songs'.

The former Police frontman has ''reconstructed'' and ''refitted'' songs from his extensive back catalogue, including fan favourites 'Every Breath You Take', 'Demolition Man' and 'Shape of My Heart' plus a live version of 'Roxanne', for the 15-track CD, which will also feature new linear notes containing the personal tales behind each track.

The 'Fields of Gold' hitmaker said: '''My Songs' is my life in songs. Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus.''

Sting's new record follows his hugely popular joint LP with Jamaican superstar Shaggy, '44/876', which won Best Reggae Album at the 2019 Grammys.

Following a stint across the globe, the pair will play a series of intimate shows in the UK from May 19 to May 25, where Sting will debut some of the new renditions from 'My Songs' live.

'It Wasn't Me' hitmaker Shaggy - whose real name is Orville Burrell - and Sting think their album was a success because their unlikeliness as a duo got listeners intrigued.

Sting said recently: ''Because it's so dark at the moment, people need a smile.

''I think the unlikeliness of this combination intrigues people.''

'My Songs' is released on May 24 and is also available in a deluxe edition, featuring further live tracks.

The standard track-listing for 'My Songs' is as follows:

'Brand New Day'

'Desert Rose'

'If You Love Somebody Set Them Free'

'Every Breath You Take'

'Demolition Man'

'Can't Stand Losing You'

'Fields of Gold'

'So Lonely'

'Shape of My Heart'

'Message in a Bottle'

'Fragile'

'Walking on the Moon'

'Englishman in New York'

'If I Ever Lose My Faith in You'

'Roxanne' (Live)