With much of the world celebrating the arrival of a new royal baby, we're feeling ultra broody. Thus, here's a playlist for all the parents (or indeed expectant parents) out there who need a lift...

Isn't She Lovely - Stevie Wonder

Released in 1976, this ode to Stevie Wonder's daughter Aisha Morris criminally under-charted even in spite of the fact it wasn't initially released as a single - though his iconic Diamond-certified Motown album Songs in the Key of Life did not.

Meet The Foetus/Oh The Joy (ft. Shirley Manson) - Brody Dalle

We were excited when The Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle returned to music as a soloist, and all the better that she was armed with songs about motherhood including this gem from her album Diploid Love featuring Shirley Manson of Garbage.

Dear Daughter - Halestorm

One of our favourite female-fronted rock bands of all time, Halestorm unveiled this beautiful number as a promotional single from their 2015 album Into the Wild Life. It's without doubt one of the band's greatest songs.

Just the Two of Us - Will Smith

A memorable track from Will Smith's debut album Big Willie Style and a pledge of love to his first son Trey. It's certainly one of his most famous tracks, even if it did only peak at number 20 in the US charts. It did a lot better in the UK at number 2.

Mockingbird - Eminem

Eminem references his daughter Hailie a lot in his music, but this is one that really pulls on the heartstrings. It features a re-working of the traditional lullaby Hush, Little Baby. Encore might not be Eminem's greatest album of all, but Mockingbird was certainly a highlight.

To Zion - Lauryn Hill

No doubt an often overlooked favourite from her stellar album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, To Zion is a letter to her first baby, with a Latin jazz edge courtesy of Carlos Santana. It's made all the more touching by the fact that there were many who encouraged her not to go through with the pregnancy lest it damage her career.

Beam Me Up - P!nk

Pink makes no secret of the fact that she lives for her children, and this song from her 2012 album The Truth About Love makes it clear why. They truly are the joys of her life.

Blue (ft. Blue Ivy) - Beyonce

Beyonce actually included vocals from her daughter in this beautiful song from her self-titled 2013 album. Few things are sweeter than the babble of a young baby, and this one gets us every time.

Precious - Depeche Mode

A favourite Depeche Mode song for a lot of people, it's not immediately obvious that this is about a child. But Martin Gore admitted that the track was partly inspired by his divorce from then-wife Suzanne Boisvert as a message to their children.

Mama - Spice Girls

In a different vein to the rest of this playlist, Spice Girls' smash hit Mama is from the perspective of the child to the mother. Because everyone needs to thank their mums for putting up with them once in a while.