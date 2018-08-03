This week we home in on one of Stevie Wonder's most important albums to date: 'Innervisions'. It was released 45 years ago to the day and remains an iconic part of musical history. It's one of those legendary albums that will just never lose relevance, especially with its wide-ranging themes.

Stevie Wonder - Innervisions

'Innervisions' was Stevie Wonder's sixteenth studio album and marked the time when he stopped releasing two or three albums a year because he no longer needed to following the massive success of 1972's Grammy winning 'Talking Book'.

It was part of the beginning of his classic period, and was thematically very comprehensive covering concepts relating to drugs, racism, politics and romance. 'Innervisions' is widely considered massively influential on commercial black music, with Wonder being the first to experiment with synthesisers.

But what the album is often associated with in hindsight is the severe car accident which Wonder was in three days later after its release, leaving him in a coma which he miraculously recovered from. It strengthened his soul and indeed his spiritual beliefs, and from then on there's been something a little bit magical about 'Innervisions'.

Blindness has never been an obvious hindrance for Stevie Wonder when it comes down to his music. It was virtually entirely crafted by him, like many of his albums, and to many marks the pinnacle of his career. Featuring the singles 'Higher Ground', 'Living for the City', 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing' and 'He's Misstra Know It All', the album went on to win Grammys for Album of the Year and Best Engineered Non-Classical Recording.

We miss Stevie. He hasn't dropped a full-length studio album since 2005's 'A Time to Love', and his most recent work was a song called 'Faith' which he performed with Ariana Grande for the animated movie 'Sing'.