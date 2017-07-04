Once again proving that depression can kill just about anyone, it has been revealed that social media star Stevie Ryan has taken her own life just days after making the revelation that one of her close relatives had recently passed away from natural causes.

Stevie Ryan at the 2013 Do Something Awards

The 33-year-old YouTube star spoke about her long struggle with depression in a podcast on 'Mentally Ch(ill)' with her co-host Kristen Carney. It was there that she revealed how emotionally unstable she was feeling following the death of her grandfather.

'I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression', she had told Kristen. Then, on Saturday (July 1st 2017), she hanged herself in Los Angeles as confirmed by the L.A. County Coroner's Office.

Her last Tweet read: 'The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.'

Stevie Ryan first gained fame with the YouTube comedy series 'Little Loca' and soon went on to further her comedy career with celebrity impressions which landed her a two-season show on VH1 called 'Stevie TV'. She later became the co-host for Brody Jenner's E! show 'Sex with Brody'.

Podcast series 'Mentally Ch(ill)' was her latest venture in the entertainment industry, and while she most certainly had a glowing career ahead of her, now we can only speculate as to how far she could have flown.

Tributes have rolled in in memory of the actress and host, with Kristen Carney writing: 'RIP Stevie Ryan. The coolest girl I've ever known.' More messages came from the likes of Chris Crocker ('Words cannot describe how heartbroken I am.... Stevie Ryan you will always be in my heart'), Drake Bell ('This is too much. My heart is crushed. Stevie Ryan I love you and miss you') and Perez Hilton ('Sending so much light to her loves ones').

Stevie is survived by her two parents and all the friends and fans she made in her short lifetime. Our thoughts are with her family at this devastating time.