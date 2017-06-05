For seven seasons to-date, 'The Walking Dead' has impressed audiences across the globe with its slick reimagining of the Robert Kirkman long-running comic book series of the same name. With both still running, fans of the franchise are of course always looking ahead as to what might happen next, but that doesn't stop them from reflecting on the major events that have taken place in the story so far.

Steven Yeun starred as Glenn Rhee for six seasons of 'The Walking Dead'

One of the most talked about moments is of course the season 7 premiere; a comic book moment which was expanded to allow villainous Big Bad, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to show off exactly how cruel he can really be. Capturing series hero Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his band of fellow survivors, he decided to assert his authority by smashing in the head of Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) with his trusty barbed wire baseball bat, Lucille. When Daryl (Norman Reedus) rebelled against him following the death, he took another life - this time echoing the one he takes in the comics - bringing Glenn's (Steven Yeun) time on the series to an abrupt end.

Though that brought his physical presence on the show to a close, Glenn is obviously a character that has remained in the hearts of everybody on screen, and all those watching at home.

"It's been over a year and everybody is still so cool," Yeun told the audience at Walker Stalker Con in Nashville over the weekend. "They're so sweet and they're very sad about the death but that's awesome. I think the coolest part about the death in and of itself is, I don't know if there's ever been a character like Glenn before in any facet, in the way he walks and the way he talks... To have died and to have in death such a lasting impact. I think it's like, awesome. I think if Glenn were to continue, he could at some point fade into the back but there's this great explanation point."

What's great to hear is that Yeun is not one iota bitter about his leaving the zombie apocalyptic show. He still clearly gets a lot of love from the show's fanbase, and this looks to be what keeps him going. If that's the case, he should be fine for the foreseeable future.

More: Ross Marquand Teases "Well Crafted" 'The Walking Dead' Season 8

'The Walking Dead' season 8 is expected to debut later this year on AMC in the US and FOX in the UK.