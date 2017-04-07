'The Walking Dead' viewers were left distraught during the show's seventh season premiere, as the series' new Big Bad, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) wiped out two fan-favourite characters with the help of his trusty barbed-wire baseball bat, Lucille. Smashing the bat down on Abraham's (Michael Cudlitz) head before also bringing Glenn's (Steven Yeun) life to an end, the scenes were some of television's most shocking.

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee in 'The Walking Dead' Season 6

With ratings slipping ever since and this season garnering perhaps the harshest critical and commercial reception from those watching, those behind the series could have shot themselves in the foot with the move. Despite it being one that also takes place in the comic books the show is based on, the series has been known to switch things up to keep an element of surprise, but Glenn wouldn't make it through without his iconic comic scene being brought to the small screen.

Could we possibly see Glenn in the future, though? Not as a zombie; his head has been completely obliterated. He could make it back in a different way, however...

Speaking with TVLine, executive producer Scott Gimple teased that Yeun may be returning for a guest appearance in future episodes as part of a dream sequence.

He explained that it was "certainly possible" with Maggie's impending baby birth, but quickly added: "She might not be that close [to giving birth]. Things have been moving pretty quickly, but not a lot of time has passed."

Though it may seem a bit of a novelty to bring back Glenn in this way, many will take whatever they can get following his violent exit. Of course, he won't be rising from the dead and coming back in full human form from what we can see, but a little dream sequence while Maggie's giving birth (if she makes it that far!) would certainly add something special to the moment. Glenn will never get to meet his child, so this moment on screen would be one for fans to cherish.

'The Walking Dead' is expected to return for its eighth season to AMC in the US and FOX in the UK this coming autumn.