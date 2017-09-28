Aerosmith have been forced to cancel the last of their South American tour dates after frontman Steven Tyler collapsed after a show in Brazil earlier this week. In a statement he was described as having suffered 'unexpected medical issues' and therefore had to receive medical attention.

Aerosmith performing live

The band had to scrap their last Aero-Vederci Baby! Tour dates when the 69-year-old singer had a seizure following Monday night's (September 25th 2017) show in Sao Paulo. While it's unclear exactly what caused it, it is not thought to be serious though he was forced to return home immediately.

'I am not in a life threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away, and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances', he wrote in a post on Twitter. 'I promise I'll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it's something even I can't schedule around our shows. As they say, 'We humans make plans, and God laughs''

The cancelled dates were last night in Curitiba, Brazil; Saturday's show in Santiago, Chile; Rosario, Agentina on October 3rd; and Monterrey, Mexico on October 7th. While the current tour has been spoken about as the band's farewell tour, they do plan to reschedule the cancelled dates so fans will not have missed the opportunity of a lifetime.

It's not the first time Aerosmith has been blighted by health problems. Eleven years ago they had to cancel tour dates when Steven had throat surgery due to a burst blood vessel. Just last year guitarist Joe Perry was admitted to hospital when he collapsed from dehydration and exhaustion during a performance with the Hollywood Vampires, and bassist Tom Hamilton has in the past been diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer twice.

It seems like retiring from the live scene is a sensible move after all.