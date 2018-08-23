Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler has called out president Donald Trump, ordering him to stop playing the band’s music at his political rallies.

The rock legends’ song ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ was blasted out at a rally at Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday (August 21st). Lawyers for their frontman Tyler quickly responded, issuing a cease-and-desist letter to prevent Trump from doing so again.

“Mr Trump is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency of Mr Trump,” the letter reads. “Mr Trump does not have any right to use the name, image, voice or likeness of our client, without his express written permission.”

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler has again had to call out Trump for using his band's songs

The following day, Tyler took to Twitter to further justify his stance. Indeed, it’s not the first time he’s had to do this regarding Trump, after Aerosmith’s song ‘Dream On’ was played at some of his 2015 rallies.

“This is not about Dems vs Repub.,” Tyler wrote this week. “I do not let anyone use my songs without permission. My music is for causes not for political campaigns or rallies. Protecting songwriters is what I’ve been fighting for even before this current administration took office… No is a complete sentence.”

Indeed, this week’s new letter referred to the previous controversy.

“We demanded Mr Tyler’s public performance societies terminate their licences with you in 2015 in connection with 'Dream On' and any other musical compositions written or co-written by Mr Tyler. As such, we are unaware of any remaining public performance licence still in existence which grants Mr Trump the right to use his music in connection with the rallies or any other purpose,” it read.

