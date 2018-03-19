Steven Spielberg has confirmed that 'Indiana Jones' will be returning in the near future, with filming kicking off on the fifth movie in the series in early 2019. Not only that, but the filmmaker said that the stars would be coming together in the United Kingdom to shoot scenes for 'Indy 5'.

Sean Connery and Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'

Whilst not a lot of information has been given about the plot of the fifth 'Indy' movie, we do know that Shia LaBeouf won't be making a return as Mutt Williams, making his appearance in the fourth film a one time deal. At the time of 'The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' premiering in cinemas, it looked like the character might be the one to take over from Harrison Ford's Indiana for good. Fortunately, that won't be the case.

It's also been confirmed that Indiana Jones won't be killed off in the new movie, so we should expect to see Ford front-and-centre all over again. Other than that, all we know is that the rumoured filming start date for 2019 is now official.

According to Empire Online, Spielberg said during the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, which takes place in the UK: "It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here."

With Spielberg obviously such a huge fan of the British film industry, it's no surprise that 'Indiana Jones 5' will be filming in the UK. Exactly where it'll take place remains to be seen, but we're sure we'll find out more information in the coming months and leading into 2019.

What fans really want to find out is what sort of story we'll see play out on the big screen this time round. There are rumours that the fifth flick will be based on the 'Indiana Jones' comic book 'Indiana Jones and The Fate of Atlantis', but nothing has been officially confirmed.

We'll bring you more news on the fifth instalment in the 'Indiana Jones' franchise as and when we get it.