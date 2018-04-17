With some of the biggest Hollywood classics bearing his name, Steven Spielberg has made cinematic history once again by becoming the first director to earn $10 billion at the worldwide box office. The rest of the top ten, it's safe to say, didn't even come close to such an impressive figure.

Steven Spielberg at the premiere of 'Ready Player One'

Thanks to his latest film 'Ready Player One' grossing a global total of $475 million in just three weeks, the three-time Oscar winning filmmaker is now the only one to have managed to gross $10 billion in his long career.

Not especially close behind was the man behind 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit'; Peter Jackson has grossed $6.520 billion. Also in that area are 'Transformers' director with $6.414 billion and 'Avatar''s James Cameron with $6.138 billion.

Completing the list, unsurprisingly, are David Yates ('Harry Potter') with $5.346 billion, Christopher Nolan ('The Dark Knight') with $4.749 billion, Robert Zemeckis ('Back to the Future') with $4.243 billion, Tim Burton ('Edward Scissorhands') with $4.075 billion, Chris Columbus ('Home Alone') with $4.060 billion and Ridley Scott ('Alien') with $3.923 billion.

It's really no wonder that Spielberg tops the list, of course. While most of these top-grossing directors are most famous for one or two big blockbusters, or a huge film franchise, he has made his mark by helming classic after classic. His body of work includes the likes of 'Jaws', 'ET', 'Indiana Jones', 'Jurassic Park', 'Schindler's List', 'The Color Purple' and 'Saving Private Ryan'.

Certainly, he shows no sign of slowing down. He already has two other films in the works; a re-make of the musical 'West Side Story', and history drama starring Mark Rylance entitled 'The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara'. He is also set to helm the forthcoming new Indiana Jones film, bringing back Harrison Ford in one of his most loved roles.