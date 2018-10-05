Former Hollywood star Steven Seagal walked out of a live BBC ‘Newsnight’ interview after being questioned about the #MeToo movement, and the sexual misconduct allegations previously made against him.

The 66 year old actor appeared on BBC2’s week-night magazine show ‘Newsnight’ on Thursday evening (October 4th), and while being interviewed by presenter Kirsty Wark, was asked about sexual harassment and assault allegations that emerged earlier this year.

“You’ve been very much caught up in all the allegations of sexual harassment, you had a rape allegation against you and I wonder how you deal with all that?” Wark asked Seagal, to which the Under Siege star, without saying a word, removed his earpiece, stood up and walked off the interview.

Steven Seagal stormed off the 'Newsnight' interview

With no other choice but to wrap up the interview at that point, the presenter told viewers: “Steven Seagal, there, and of course, though he didn’t respond there, he has said previously he denies any allegations that have been made against him.”

Seagal had been on ‘Newsnight’ to discuss his relationship with Russian president Vladimir Putin, having been recently given the title “Special Representative for Russia-US Cultural Links”.

However, Wark also chose to bring up the accusation from January 2018 by actor Rachel Grant of sexual assault against Seagal. Grant alleges that, during a rehearsal in a hotel suite for his 2003 film Out For A Kill, Seagal forcibly exposed her breasts before pushing her onto a bed.

Two months later, Regina Simons claimed that in 1993, when she was 18, Seagal raped her at his home after inviting her to what she believed to be a wrap party for a movie. Also that month, former model Faviola Dadis alleged a similar misconduct incident against him. Actresses Juliana Margulies, Portia de Rossi and Pamela Anderson also have complained about Seagal’s alleged conduct during auditions.

The Los Angeles District Attorney recently confirmed that Seagal would not face charges regarding the Dadis and Simons cases, with the alleged incidents falling outside the statute of limitations. He denies all of the allegations.

