When 'The Walking Dead' season 7 came to a close, it was unmistakable to fans that this was the start of a famous comic book story arc called 'All Out War'. As Negan's Saviors prepare themselves for an attack by Rick and his fellow survivors, there's going to be countless blood shed and attempts at revenge, but just who will fall? That remains to be seen.

Steven Ogg plays Savior loyalist Simon in 'The Walking Dead'

One of those whose time may be up is Savior loyalist Simon, played by actor Steven Ogg.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Ogg joked: "Yeah, I mean, s**t, it's like whenever people say, 'Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?' Yeah, everyone's going to die at some point, right? They die. Yeah, let's thin the herd, man. Let's thin the herd."

Jesus actor Tom Payne promised a lot of action mixed in with the deaths, recently adding: "Season 8 certainly starts with a big bang and then continues to ramp up, which is really exciting. I know the audience will be really happy with certainly how it starts, because they're taking the fight back, and then every single episode in the first half, there's a moment which makes you go, 'Wow, oh my god, I can't believe that'."

It would make sense that a lot of 'extras' or minor characters would die in the war that's to come on 'The Walking Dead'. When it comes to the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the Daryl Dixons (Norman Reedus) of the world however, we don't think they'll be chopped out left right and centre, despite the heavy plot and subject matter.

Whatever the case may be, it's going to be very interesting to discover just which direction showrunners have decided to take the series in. Whether or not it will follow the comic books remains to be seen, but in either case, it's looking like season 8 could be one of the most shocking and chaotic to-date.

'The Walking Dead' season 8 begins on October 22 on AMC in the US, before returning to FOX in the UK.