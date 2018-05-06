Though we're still waiting on the official debut for 'Peaky Blinders' season 5, creator Steven Knight is looking ahead to the future, and has confirmed that he's already got some big ideas that would not just take him through a sixth season, but a seventh one as well.

'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight has some big plans for the series

Led by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, 'Peaky Blinders' is a crime drama series set in 1920s Birmingham, England, just after the events of the First World War. The Shelby family are caught up in the world of crime, making their money through illegal activity, which of course means that drama and chaos follows them around everywhere they go.

To-date, four seasons of the show have aired on the BBC, with a fifth already commissioned by the broadcaster. Despite no news on further instalments, Knight told the Birmingham Press Club (via Deadline) that he would continue writing the show, and there may even be a ballet in the franchise's future.

The showrunner said: "We've talked to Cillian Murphy and he's all for it, and the rest of the principal cast are in for it."

Knight's comments come after he confirmed the series wouldn't necessarily be coming to a close with season 5, as was previously aimed for. The popularity of the show looks to be keeping it afloat for the foreseeable future, and so long as the brilliant reviews and viewership remain high, we can't see BBC axing it any time soon!

Recent events hinted that one incredibly famous gangster - Al Capone - could soon be weaving his way into the story. Seeing how Shelby deals with having him around following his war with the American mafia should prove for some compelling television - especially with the mobster now also jumping into politics. With so much story clearly left to tell, we're not surprised Knight wants to continue with the show. We can't wait to see what comes next!

We'll bring you more 'Peaky Blinders' news as and when we get it!