Steve Harris wants to turn his home into a hotel for Iron Maiden fans.

The Iron Maiden bassist's Essex home first went on the market in 2012 for £6.75 million and dropped it to £3.95 million this year but is considering converting it into a hotel for rock fans.

He told Swedish radio station Bandit Rock: ''It was a little bit crazy to start with, because when I first put it [on sale], I wasn't really sure if I wanted to sell it. Because I was [moving] abroad, and I thought, 'Well, I don't know if I'm gonna really wanna stay abroad,' so I put it at a silly price, and I thought if somebody wants to pay silly money for it, then they're welcome to it. But then I brought the price down. It's actually a very reasonable price now.

''In an ideal world, I'd like to turn it into a boutique hotel, and I think MAIDEN fans would go there. I mean, I had a small bar in Portugal -- called Eddie's Bar -- which is no longer open; it closed a few years ago. But people used to come from all over the world just to go to that little bar, and I think maybe they would go to the house. Because we recorded some albums there, too, in the studio -- 'Fear Of The Dark' we recorded there and a few others -- and there's lots of memorabilia there and everything like that. So... I don't know. That would be a nice plan. A boutique hotel... It means I could still stay there as well, which would be great. It'd be an ideal world for me, really. Yeah, it'd be nice.''

Steve is currently living in the Bahamas and couldn't be happier.

He said: ''I got to 50. I was running around on a football pitch. I was freezing my nuts off. It was wet, rainy, and I thought, 'You know what? I've had enough of this. I think I've done 5- years of my time in England with all this bad weather. I'm out of here.' So that was another reason as well, amongst a few other reasons. But I just thought, 'That's it, really.' But it did definitely help with my back and just about everything, really.''