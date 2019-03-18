Artist:
Song title: Why Are We So Broken ft. Blink-182
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Dance

Everyone's favourite pop-punk band Blink-182 joins Florida DJ Steve Aoki on the video for 'Why Are We So Broken', taken from 'Neon Future III', as he prepares to release the fourth installment of his so-named album series later this year. The song marks Blink-182's first new music since 2017.

