Steve Aoki has vowed to return with a new name and ''different sound''.

The EDM DJ-and-producer has revealed he's been busy creating a new identity for his upcoming project, following in the footsteps of rival Calvin Harris - who recently returned to his rave roots under the alias Love Regenerator.

Aoki told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I've been going down to my lab, my studio, and it's interesting, I've been thinking differently about my process as I have had a lot of time.

''And I've been creating a new alter ego, a new artist name, and I am making a whole different sound.

''I'm so excited to share that with the world when it's time.''

The US star recently released his star-studded LP, 'Neon Future IV', which features Will.i.am on the track 'Love You More', and he has hailed the Black Eyed Peas star as his own Yoda (the Jedi Master in 'Star Wars').

He said: ''Will was on my first single in 2008 and has really helped me out as an artist.

''He really trusted me and has been my guru - he is like my Yoda.

''I look up to him in music, production and life.''

'Neon Future IV' also features the likes of actress Zooey Deschanel on '1 4 U', Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda on 'Last One To Know', Backstreet Boys on 'Let It Be Me' and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on 'Halfway Dead'.

In a statement for the record - the follow-up to 2018's 'Neon Future III' - Aoki said: ''The central force of 'Neon Future' is more about the narrative of the evolution of 'Neon Future I, II, III and IV'. If you listen to each album back to back, you can hear this musical evolution and that is most important for my fans to take away.

''Each volume in the series goes hand in hand with the songs that are meant to tell our future story.''

The 'Neon Future' series launched back in 2014.