Stereophonics' Kelly Jones says David Bowie inspired him to write 'Dakota'.

The 2005 single appears on the band's 'Language. Sex. Violence. Other?' album, and Kelly has revealed how the late music icon inspired him to write the song whilst they were touring the US together back in 2003.

Explaining that Bowie would attend their soundcheck before each night of the tour, he said: ''David Bowie would be watching, so we didn't want to waste too much of his time.

''So we'd play a song for maybe 45 seconds, and then another song for like a minute, and then maybe another song for a minute, and then maybe 30 seconds of a song.

''And then I would walk off the stage and I would walk towards the dressing room, and [Bowie] would put his arm on my shoulder and he would walk with me and say, 'You know, if you extended a few of those songs, you might be f***ing onto something.'

''So I wrote this song, this is called 'Dakota'.''

Meanwhile, Kelly previously claimed he likes Stereophonics not being ''in fashion''.

The 'All In One Night' hitmaker feels the most important aspect of their career has been to make a back catalogue that is ''honest'' and true to themselves.

He said: ''Looking back musically, I'm proud of everything we've achieved and playing to small and big crowds. We've never been in fashion and I like that, as it's all about the songs.

''Like when we stepped in for Snow Patrol and headlined Latitude in summer, we said we would do it if we could do our thing.''