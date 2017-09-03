Scaring readers for decades now, Stephen King's critically-acclaimed horror novel 'IT' has come to life in a number of different ways, and will this week be released as a major motion picture in movie theatres across the globe.

Bill Skarsgard takes on the role of Pennywise in the new movie 'IT'

Tim Curry may have been the man to bring the terrifying entity that is Pennywise the Clown to life back in 1990 in a television adaptation, but an arguably scarier version is to come in 'IT' this week, as Bill Skarsgard dons the make-up and gets into character as the child-murdering demon.

Already receiving brilliant reviews from critics who have been lucky enough to see the flick, there are some huge expectations surrounding the movie. What many didn't realise until recently however is that 'IT' is just the first part of a two-film story that director Andy Muschetti is hoping to continue in a few years.

Speaking with Yahoo about his plans for the future of the franchise, Muschetti explained: "I really wanted to focus on the emotional journey of the group of kids. Getting in to that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in the second part. In the book the perspective of the writing… is always with the Losers, so everything they know about Pennywise is very speculative and shrouded in absurdity, so I wanted to respect that mystery feeling of not knowing what’s on the other side. I also wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn’t want to get in trouble with that — going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff — and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids."

Though he says the novel always told the story from the Losers' point of view, we have to point out that Pennywise himself did have a small portion of perspective in the mammoth book.

Expecting to take in big numbers at the box office is always a dangerous game, but we'd like to think 'IT' is one of the safest releases of the year, and should surely eclipse what 'The Dark Tower' did earlier this year - another adaptation from Stephen King's work.

We can't wait to see what Muschetti has up his sleeve here, and where he'll be taking the story in the future.

'IT' officially hits cinemas on Friday, September 8.