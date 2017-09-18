It's fair to say that the recent adaptation of critically-acclaimed Stephen King novel 'IT' has become a major success in the box office. Taking in over $371 million in worldwide takings in just its second weekend, the film has managed to break all sorts of records and even outpace fellow genre newcomer 'mother!' from Darren Aronofsky this past weekend.

Bill Skarsgärd has been hailed as terrifying in the role of Pennywise

Telling the story of the city of Derry, Maine, which has been terrorised by an evil entity known as Pennywise the Clown for centuries, the movie follows a young group of outcasts who band together in a bid to tackle the evil just waiting for its opportunity to consume them all.

A hugely talented cast came together for the film, with Swedish actor Bill Skarsgärd stepping into the clown shoes of Pennywise. Donning the terrifying make-up, he looks completely unrecognisable in the role. If he's to be believed about a scene that was cut from the horror flick however, he could have been scarier than ever.

Appearing on the 'Playback' podcast for Variety, the actor explained: "There was a scene we shot that was a flashback from the 1600s, before Pennywise [was Pennywise]. The scene turned out really, really disturbing. And I’m not the clown. I look more like myself. It’s very disturbing, and sort of a backstory for what It is, or where Pennywise came from. That might be something worth exploring in the second one. The idea is the ‘It’ entity was dormant for thousands and thousands of years. The [flashback] scene hints on that."

He added of the future: "The book is very abstract and metaphysical about what it means to exist and the idea of fantasy and imagination and all of these things. I think that could be cool to explore as well. It’s like, what is Pennywise? He only exists in the imagination of children. If you don’t believe him to be real then he might not be real. There’s an interesting aspect to explore there."

Whether we see the scene Skarsgärd has discussed in the future, whether it be on the home release of the film or in a different way entirely, remains to be seen. What is exciting however is the actor's passion about the role. He's already excited about making his return to Pennywise, and that's something to be admired. Without that passion and of course his raw acting talent, the film may not have gone down so well.

More: Stephen King Personally Approved 'IT' Movie Plot Changes

'IT' is available in cinemas now, with a sequel confirmed and expected to release in 2019.