Stephen Colbert joined the one and only Paul Simon for a jam session with a difference this week, putting a rather depressing twist on the folk singer's not often heard 1966 tune 'The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)'. No wonder Paul hates this one.

Paul Simon performing live

'The Late Show' host used the opportunity of a singalong with Paul Simon to take yet more digs at President Donald Trump, by insisting the musician play 'The 59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy)' from Simon & Garfunkel's 1966 album 'Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme'.

'I loathe that song', Paul says. 'It just feels naive. It doesn't feel like 2017. Wrong mood.'

Stephen certainly managed to give the song an appropriate update, changing the 'Hello, lamppost' line to: 'Hello lamppost, nice to see ya, we might get bombed by North Korea. We're getting close to World War 3, so run for the shelters, feelin' groovy.'

Well, it's the honest truth at least. And things only got more hilariously miserable with the last lyric. 'Kellyanne Conway makes no sense, and even if Trump goes we're stuck with Mike Pence', he sings. 'Plus he might win the big one in 2020. Nevertheless, all is groovy.'

Paul Simon performed his song 'Question for the Angels' live for the first time on 'The Late Show' last night (May 24th 2017) - a song from his 2011 album 'So Beautiful or So What'. He released his latest album 'Stranger to Stranger' last year, topping the UK chart and reaching number three in the US.

More: Here's what Art Garfunkel thinks of Paul Simon

He will be performing across North America this summer, kicking off at the St. Augustine Ampitheatre in Florida on June 1st 2017 and concluding at Milwaukee, Wisconsin's Summerfest. He also has another festival appearance at Eaux Claires Festival on June 17th and will also appear in cities the likes of Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Denver.