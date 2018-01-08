Stephen Colbert brings his animated vision of the world of Donald Trump to the screen in 10-episode series entitled 'Our Cartoon President', on which Colbert serves as the executive producer. The series has been written to reflect the president's relationships within the White House.

Stephen Colbert at the Golden Globes

Probably the most shocking thing about 'The Late Show' host's newest project is how similar it is to real life; far from it being an exaggerated parody of politics, it turns out a lot of their comedic assumptions were right. At least, according to Michael Wolff's damning book 'Fire and Fury' which came out this month...

'I think Michael Wolff must have stolen all 10 of our episodes to write 'Fire and Fury,' because there is nothing in that book that isn't in our show', Stephen told reporters at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena on Saturday (January 6th 2018). 'The great thing about the Trump Administration is whatever you imagine, you're right.'

Among some of the characters that will appear alongside Trump in the show is of course First Lady Melania, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Senator Ted Cruz, First Daughter Ivanka and the president's sons Donald Jr. and Eric - whom Stephen's fellow executive producer R.J. Fried described as their 'Beavis and Butthead'.

Of course, given that Donald Trump manages to cause upset on an almost daily basis, satirising his ongoing administration wouldn't be an easy think to keep up with. 'I am well aware of how fast the news moves these days', Stephen said. 'The show does not exist to serve that. The show is the interpersonal relationships of the people you don't get to see.'

The timing is certainly excellent with 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' having just hit shelves and immediately caused a stir between the president and his former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

More: Stephen Colbert announces new Trump animated series

'Our Cartoon President' will premiere on Showtime on February 11th 2018.