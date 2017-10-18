Following its season 6 premiere, 'Arrow' seems to be continuing to ride a wave of success that saw the series brought back from the brink during its fifth season run. In seasons 3 and 4 that had come before that, an extremely vocal portion of fans and critics weren't too impressed by what the show was bringing to the small screen but fortunately, all of that seems to have now changed.

Stephen Amell is excited about this week's episode of 'Arrow' in the US

Writing, performances and the direction in which the show is going were all praised, and so now it's up to the viewers to stick with the series and ensure that viewing figures are kept up if they want to see more 'Arrow' in the future.

Lead actor Stephen Amell, who plays Oliver Queen aka crime-fighting hero Green Arrow in the series has been drumming up hype about a specific episode this season, which broadcasts for the first time a little later this week in America.

Speaking with EW, Amell teased of the new season's upcoming episode: "I come in and talk with the reporters, and one of the things that I’m enjoying doing as mayor this year, and Oliver as a character to a certain extent, is I’ve tried to up the charm factor a little bit. He should be a little more comfortable in his shoes as a public figure. He steps in and deals with the press in a very, very relaxed way. Quentin says to him, ‘You seem pretty good with this,’ and Oliver’s like, ‘I’ve been here before.’ In that scene, we get to do the coolest name drop that we’ve ever done on the show, which I was really fired up about."

Immediately, fans will jump to the conclusion that Bruce Wayne aka Batman would be the biggest name drop the show could give viewers. There are already a number of major stars in the Arrowverse, including Superman in 'Supergirl' and Deathstroke in 'Arrow', so the Dark Knight is probably the only person with the "biggest" star that hasn't yet been recognised in that universe.

It's going to be very interesting to find out whose name comes out of the episode when it airs later this week!

'Arrow' season 6 continues Thursdays in the US on The CW, and premieres on October 19 in the UK on Sky1.