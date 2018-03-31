'Arrow' is one of the most popular shows The CW has ever seen, and for good reason. For almost six full seasons to-date, the series has told the story of Oliver Queen, aka DC Comics superhero Green Arrow, and how the character has evolved both as a person and a crimefighter throughout the years. Stephen Amell is the man to bring the hero to life, and has done a brilliant job of working his way into the hearts of viewers across the globe.

Stephen Amell takes on the leading role of Oliver Queen in 'Arrow'

Still going strong, 'Arrow' has of course seen some jaw-dropping moments throughout its time, and one of those came right in the first season, when fan-favourite character Tommy Merlyn, played by Colin Donnell, was killed off as a result of actions by his villainous father Malcolm (John Barrowman).

Known for being a show that enjoys its flashbacks, though has stripped them back in recent months, there was always going to be a point when Tommy could make a return. That now seems to be right around the corner, with Amell teasing his comeback on Twitter.

Taking to the social media site, the actor posted a picture of Donnell's chair behind-the-scenes and wrote: "21 episodes into Season 6 and I still haven’t shot a flashback. So this picture... this picture feels really good!"

21 episodes into Season 6 and I still haven’t shot a flashback. So this picture... this picture feels really good! pic.twitter.com/UCx3cQ7q88 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 29, 2018

Though we imagine the tease reveals a flashback for the show, there's also the opportunity that Tommy's return could be something to do with the multiverse that we know exists within the 'Arrowverse'. Whatever the case may be, fans are excited about seeing Donnell's return to the series.

Exactly what goes down remains to be seen, but you can be sure that the writers will have been working on cooking up something exciting for some time now! With the love for Donnell that exists, they're going to have to have done a great job in bringing him back to ensure it feels more like a necessity for the story, rather than just blatant and novelty fan service.

More: Stephen Amell Reveals His Favourite Part Of 'Arrow' Season 6

'Arrow' season 6 continues on The CW in the US and on Sky1 in the UK.