Stephen Amell has some big plans for the future of the 'Arrowverse', admitting that he thinks his show 'Arrow' will eventually crossover with 'Black Lightning', despite the two superhero series taking place in completely different worlds. Crossovers between CW superhero shows have worked so well in the past, with 'The Flash', 'Supergirl', and 'Legends of Tomorrow' all coming together, that it seemed strange when the network announced 'Black Lightning' would be completely separate.

Away from the multiverse, or 'Arrowverse' as it has been christened, 'Black Lightning' has been able to cement itself as a force to be reckoned with in its own right. Cress Williams does a brilliant job of bringing the titular crime fighter, aka Jefferson Pierce to life, and the cast are all incredibly compelling in their performances.

Amell thinks that the future holds some great opportunities for both shows to eventually come together, however.

Speaking at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., Amell said (via Comic Book): "Everyone pretends like we’re ['Arrow'] not going to eventually cross over with 'Black Lightning' but we’re probably gonna cross over with 'Black Lightning' because that’s just the way that the world works."

He added: "I think that anything you can do to expand the universe and to build out what we’ve built on our show would be great. So, I’m glad that show’s doing well, I hope that it has a very successful run, and I would love to be a small part of it in some way shape, or form."

There's no doubt that there's a thirst amongst the audience to see the shows eventually come together, but it may be in the far future rather than being right around the corner. Those working on 'Black Lightning' have proven that they're able to stand on their own two feet without relying on the popularity of other shows on the same network, but that may be something they want to continue for the time being, rather than stepping straight into a crossover.

If one ever does come about, it will have to work beyond all doubt so that it doesn't just feel like a novel way of picking up more viewers. Fans can always spot when this is being done, and they don't take kindly to being treated like they're naïve. We'll have to wait and see what happens...

'Arrow' and 'Black Lightning' air on The CW in the US. 'Arrow' continues on Sky1 in the UK, with 'Black Lightning' exclusive to Netflix in the region.