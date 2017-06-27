Through five seasons now, actor Stephen Amell has taken the lead role as the DC superhero the Green Arrow, in the hit CW series 'Arrow'. Finding such success, the show has gone on to spawn a number of other series that make up the network's 'Arrowverse' and developed an incredible following.

Stephen Amell isn't afraid to meet his fans

Lead star Amell has, since the start of the show been extremely accessible to the series' fans, answering their questions on social media and taking part in live Q&A sessions whilst each season runs. He's also a frequent convention-goer, allowing viewers to get closer than ever to the star, and that's exactly what he was up to in the past couple of days.

During the Heroes and Villains Fan Fest in Portland over the weekend, Amell said: "I've said that it's very, very important that if Oliver doesn't take away lessons from season 5 and doesn't keep doing the things that have led to this catastrophic event, the character stops being interesting to me. So I hope that part of that, in season 6 and if we have seasons beyond that, I hope that part of that is we get back to a lot of the tenets that people recognise from the comics. And that of course is humour and a socially conscious, slightly liberal superhero."

As mentioned by Amell, the Green Arrow he hopes to bring to the small screen in the near future is one closer to the comic book iteration than we've ever seen before. Whilst that may not mean Amell dying his hair and goatee blonde, it comes down to the soul and personality of the character, rather than the aesthetics.

What's most intriguing about the comment is Amell's words about the hero being "slightly liberal"; and while most of us would prefer 'Arrow' to remain far and away from real-life political proceedings, it wouldn't be bad to see this rebirth for the crime-fighter be one that allows him to engage in matters of equality, freedom and the like.

'Arrow' season 6 premieres on The CW in the US on Thursday, October 12 and is expected to debut on Sky 1 in the UK shortly after.