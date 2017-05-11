Throughout the fifth season of 'Arrow', we've seen Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) go up against one of his most deadly foes in Prometheus. Taken to the very end of his tether by the villain, who has forced Queen to reflect on some of his deadlier decisions when he was acting as the vigilante known as 'The Hood' rather than the Green Arrow, he's now haunted by his past, unable to put those life-changing choices behind him.

Stephen Amell continues to star as the superhero Green Arrow

As we ramp up towards what's looking like an explosive and chaotic season 5 finale at the end of this month, we're also looking for clues as to what we should expect when season 6 hits screens later this year. Before that however, we've now gained some information about the upcoming season 5 finale.

"We're going to go out on a big cliffhanger, so that part is definitely going to be helping us galvanise the premiere," executive producer Wendy Mericle explained to EW.

She continued: "What we're really trying to do is set up a new dynamic in season 6. That will speak in so many different ways - on the ground level, we're going to be rethinking how we tell stories because the flashbacks aren't going to be what they were. We don't have to service that backstory in the same way that we had to, so the way the show is written and broken is malleable at this point."

Mericle noted that those running the show are now also able to "redefine" certain characters, who will be allowed to "look forward about where they want to go".

"How are they going to be the best heroes they can be?" she concluded.

It's great to hear that the EP is looking ahead to the future with the rest of the team working on 'Arrow', but the teasing of a cliffhanger is something that will illicit a groan from a portion of the viewing audience. We know now that 'Arrow' is a show worth tuning into, so it feels a little cheap at this stage for the series to lean on a cliffhanger in a bid to bring viewers back to the show when it makes its season 6 return.

'Arrow' continues on The CW in the US and on Sky 1 in the UK.