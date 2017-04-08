The fifth season of 'Arrow' is gearing up to showcase a dramatic and action-packed finale, with Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) taking on Prometheus (Josh Segarra) in a battle that's sure to go down as one of the most memorable of the series to-date.

Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow in 'Arrow'

Throughout the fifth season, Prometheus seems to have brought Oliver close to his breaking point, but his friends and closest allies have managed to bring him back from the brink. Fighting himself and other big forces, Oliver, along with Team Arrow will be forced to confront one of their biggest challenges in the episodes we'll see when the show returns from its hiatus.

Executive producer Wendy Mericle - speaking to EW - teased of the finale: "You're not going to believe who Oliver is working with to defeat Prometheus. It's going to be really emotional. It's going to be all about Oliver's family, but not the family we're thinking of right now.

"It's going to end in a giant explosion, but not where we think it's going to end, and the emotional punch is going to be bigger than the actual physical part of the bombs going off."

Malcolm Merlyn would be somewhat of a surprise, but the pair have worked together in the past for the greater good. The biggest shock here would be a Green Arrow/Deathstroke pairing, with Manu Bennett returning to the role of Slade Wilson for a guest appearance that will send shockwaves crashing through the Arrowverse.

Amell has previously teased the comeback of Bennett to the show, so the possibility of his return this time round would certainly be something special for the fans who have stuck with the series for quite some time.

In the past, we've seen Queen and Wilson go head-to-head in some ferocious battles, whether they be physical or games of the mind. Wilson even killed Queen's mother Moira (Susanna Thompson), so to see him put everything on the line and team-up with the villain would certainly prove he's willing to do anything to succeed.

'Arrow' season 5 returns to The CW in the US on Wednesday, April 26 and will return to Sky1 in the UK soon after.