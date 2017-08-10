Stephanie Davis has revealed in an emotional Instagram post that she recently suffered a miscarriage, blaming her ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell and the stress he’s been putting her under amid an ongoing domestic abuse court battle with him.

The former ‘Hollyoaks’ star, 24, made the heartbreaking revelation on Wednesday (August 9th), hours after footage emerged online of her drinking alone and acting erratically, which apparently was filmed by onlookers about three days after she discovered her devastating loss.

A source close to Davis told MailOnline the same day: “The footage came out three days after Stephanie had received the worst news ever. She is shell-shocked and heartbroken.”

Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell in April 2016

The miscarriage happened two weeks before McConnell, 27, was found guilty on Monday this week of domestic assault in Liverpool Magistrates Court, with actress apparently testifying she feared he would kill her during one heated row. He will be sentenced this Friday, and faces up to 26 weeks in prison.

The ex-couple, who met on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in early 2016, have eight month old son Caben-Albi together.

“He doesn’t care about his child, he was simply a trophy child to him,” Davis said in her Instagram post about her ex, accusing him of being neglectful, not paying for their son’s upkeep and of going on dates with other women during her first pregnancy. “He destroyed my life and took away my happiness.”

Davis also claimed in her posting that McConnell shared revenge porn videos of her to earn money, “set up paps to take pictures of him on date whilst I’m carrying his child.”

“It may seem mad what’s in the press and a lot not 100% true about me, to deal with it in real life and in the public eye has been soul destroying, but thankfully I’m here to tell the tale. Mummy Loves u little one GBNF,” she wrote.

A statement read outside court in Liverpool on Monday said: “We are delighted with the decision in court today and are pleased that justice has been done… Stephanie would like to thank her family, friends and team around her who have stuck with her and helped her to begin to rebuild her life. Stephanie now wishes to work with domestic violence and abuse charities to raise awareness and stop what has happened to her happening to other women in the UK.”

